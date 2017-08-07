FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Big Changes on the Way !

Not as much fog this morning and more sunshine this afternoon means we will reach the 70s this afternoon. Areas of dense fog is expected to develop this overnight. Warmth peaks Tuesday as highs may flirt with 80 degrees. That all changes with a strong cold front. Rain is likely Tuesday night into the first part of Wednesday. Temperatures fall in the 50s and then 40s Thursday. Rain is expected to return by Thursday afternoon and last into the first part of Friday. Some sleet may mix-in by the then for the northern third of Southwest Georgia. Drier and colder air takes over this weekend. A freeze is likely and highs sneak just past 50 degrees with full sunshine.

