FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Big Changes arrive on Christmas

Morning fog gives way to breezy and warm conditions by midday and then a round of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Rain chances ease overnight with redevelopment of fog. It will be cooler Tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. A warming trend gets us right back into the middle 70s by Saturday. Rain return by then too. Rain is likely by Sunday and then colder and drier air wins out. A freeze is possible Christmas night.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.