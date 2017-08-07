FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Big Changes arrive on Christmas

Morning fog gives way to breezy and warm conditions by midday and then a round of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Rain chances ease overnight with redevelopment of fog. It will be cooler Tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. A warming trend gets us right back into the middle 70s by Saturday. Rain return by then too. Rain is likely by Sunday and then colder and drier air wins out. A freeze is possible Christmas night.

