FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Big changes arrive Monday

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Another sub freezing start ends in the 40s Today with some high clouds. Freeze and repeat. By Sunday we warm into the 50s. Monday we warm close to 60 degrees, but rain arrives with the more seasonable temperatures. Milder and drier weather takes over mid week with another chance of rain arriving Friday.  

