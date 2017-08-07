FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Big changes arrive Monday

Another sub freezing start ends in the 40s Today with some high clouds. Freeze and repeat. By Sunday we warm into the 50s. Monday we warm close to 60 degrees, but rain arrives with the more seasonable temperatures. Milder and drier weather takes over mid week with another chance of rain arriving Friday.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.
Download the apps here.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.