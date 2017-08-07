FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Best Rain chance comes Saturday

Some patchy fog this morning makes way for more sunshine this afternoon. Daytime highs reach the middle to upper 80s. Afternoon temperatures continue to rise the next 5 days. By early next week it should reach 90 degrees. Low also warm from the mild mid 60s to the muggy lower 70s. Rain chances return Friday afternoon to the slight side. Good rain chances develop Saturday afternoon. Drier conditions come Sunday and lasts into the middle of next week. First Alert Meteorologist

