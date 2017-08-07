FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Beautiful Fall Work Week

Fall has finally arrived. Highs this afternoon top of in the very comfortable mid 70s with sunshine and a nice breeze. The coolest night of the season is to follow. Lows range from 47° north to 55° south. A warming trend gets us back to average (55° & 81°) to end the week with plenty of sun. The weekend will be warmer than average with building humidity on Sunday. Rain chances return early next week with our next cold front. First Alert Meteorologist

