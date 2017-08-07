FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Arctic Blast bring chance of snow - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: Arctic Blast bring chance of snow

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
A sub freezing start and cool, but sunny afternoon is expected on this Martin Luther King Day. It will be a bit warmer Tomorrow with clouds late. An Arctic front arrives overnight with a slight chance of snow flurries. Measurable snow is not expected for most. A light dusting of a tenth of an inch is possible north of a line from Americus to Cuthbert.  It will be colder Wednesday with highs near 40 degrees and lows crash to near 20 by Thursday morning. A warming trend gets us near 70 by Sunday. 

