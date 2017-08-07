FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: A Week of Transition

Rain & thunder is expected by midday. A few thunderstorms could produce gusty winds. Rain comes to end mid afternoon to evening northwest to southeast. Temperatures cool to the lower 50s by Tomorrow morning. Highs start in the lower 70s until Thursday. That is when a warm front gets us back to near 80 degrees. It will also be windy. Rain chances return Wednesday and peak Thursday afternoon. Cooler, drier and breezy conditions take over Friday and last right into the weekend.

