FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: A Weak Cold Front

Morning fog and afternoon warmth is expected again Today. A few showers arrive overnight into the early morning hours Friday. A weak front stalls in south Georgia. We should cool about 5 degrees with lingering clouds on Friday. A gradual clearing trend comes through the weekend. Temps warm back into the upper 70s by Tuesday. Rain is expected Wednesday with a strong cold front. Colder air invades Thursday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman





Like the WALB First Alert Weather team on Face book and Twitter.

Download the apps here.