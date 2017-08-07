FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: A Weak Cold Front - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: A Weak Cold Front

By Chris Zelman, Meteorologist
Morning fog and afternoon warmth is expected again Today. A few showers arrive overnight into the early morning hours Friday. A weak front stalls in south Georgia. We should cool about 5 degrees with lingering clouds on Friday. A gradual clearing trend comes through the weekend. Temps warm back into the upper 70s by Tuesday. Rain is expected Wednesday with a strong cold front. Colder air invades Thursday. 

First Alert Meteorologist 
Chris Zelman


 

