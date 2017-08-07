FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST: 1 Drier & cooler day. Wetter & Warmer Weekend

Cloudy and cooler this morning. Skies gradually clear and make way for a seasonable chill by Friday morning. Skies quickly cloud Friday with light rain possible by the afternoon. That keeps temperatures in the lower 60s. A warm front gets us into the middle 70s by Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms become likely Sunday. Rain chances and temperatures only slightly ease early next week.

