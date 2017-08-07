FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wintry Weather ends Midday

A band of sleet and snow will work through Southwest Georgia from 6am to 10am to highway 319. The onset may bring freezing rain. Wind chills drop to near 10 degrees by mid morning as skies clear. Highs only reach the middle 30s this afternoon and wind chill stay in the 20s. Tonight a Hard Freeze is expected with lows near 20. A slow warming trend gets us back to average Saturday and then near 70 by Sunday. Rain arrives Monday and a little cool down Tuesday.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
