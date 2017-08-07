FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Snow and Dangerous Cold

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the potential of up to 1 inch of snow and very low wind chill factors for the 1st part of Wednesday. Today it will be mild near 60 degrees. The Arctic Cold Front arrives Tonight and a narrow band of snow should work west to east to Highway 319. Most areas will see a light dusting, but some spots could approach an inch. Winds to 20 mph and and temperatures in the upper 20s mean wind chills factors fall into the teens and even single digits. A Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory are in effect until midday Wednesday. The coldest morning will be Thursday morning with lows near 20 degrees. A hard freeze watch is in effect. A warming trend gets us back to average Saturday, by Sunday near 70 degrees and rain comes Monday.

