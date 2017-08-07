Major improvements for Radium Springs roads

Commissioners say this is Phase One of a three-part plan for improving roads in the subdivision. (Source: WALB)

Residents in one area of Albany devastated by a powerful tornado earlier this year will soon see a very noticeable improvement in their neighborhood.

Commissioners okayed spending $2 million widening and adding new features for two major thoroughfares in Radium Springs--Skywater and Azalea Drives.

The commission's chair believes the money will help accelerate the recovery process, adding bike lanes connecting the area to the Flint River trails project.

This is a reallocation of special local option sales tax V funds drawn mostly from completed county projects that had some money left over.

Commissioners say this is Phase One of a three-part plan for improving roads in the subdivision.

Residents should expect work to begin within the next 90 days.

