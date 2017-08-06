Community helps students start school year

Albany radio stations teamed up with the Viper Unit Motorcycle Club and others to get the school year started right for some students.

Attendees could get back-to-school hair cuts, supplies and even have fun in a bounce house.

Health screenings were also available for all those who showed up, including blood pressure and HIV screening.

"We have so many community partners out," said radio personality Jessica Dorsey. "We always want to give back to the kids to make sure they have food supplies, make sure they have their hair cuts and everything they need to go back into the school year."

The medical treatment was provided free of charge by Albany Area Primary Healthcare.

