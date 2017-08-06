Friends hold vigil for homicide victim

Friends of a woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds last week joined together to remember her.

People from as far as Florida traveled to a solemn candlelight vigil in Downtown Albany Sunday.

The group was honoring Ashley Boggs, 28.

Friends said she'd been working on her master's degree at Albany State University.

At the vigil, they said they miss their friend very much.

"We used to come out to the park and feed the homeless people," friend Synquesse Stayllings said. "She'd give her last, it did not matter, if she could, she would and that was Ashley."

Police have not named any suspects or a motive yet related to Boggs death.

"Who would do this to her, like why Albany" Bianca Harvey, another friend of Boggs, said. "She had no problems with anyone. We still to this day are trying to figure out what happened."

Anyone with information about the shooting can call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10