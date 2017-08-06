UPDATE: GBI is investigating officer involved shooting in Adel

The Adel Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Adel Food Mart. (Source: WALB)

The Adel Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Adel Food Mart in the 600 block of N. Hutchinson Ave. just before 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

GBI officials said Officer Joshua Weeks was the first to arrive on the scene.

Officer Weeks encountered a subject, Jermaine Alexander Davis, 44, exiting the store.

Davis shot at Officer Weeks which resulted in Weeks firing his weapon.

Officer Weeks received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the temple.

Davis fled the scene and was arrested a short time later by Adel Police Officers, Cook County Deputies, and Lowndes County Deputies.

Davis was transported to the Cook County Jail.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Adel Police Department (229-896-2224 Ext 1308) or the GBI Douglas Office (912-389-4103).

