Albany Pokemon Go players see spike in interest

Players of the popular app game Pokemon Go are coming together in Albany.

A group met downtown Saturday afternoon. Members said they've begun to organize their outings over Facebook.

They add that over the past week, the popularity of their informal group has spiked.

Participants said playing the game helps bring people together, who might not always cross paths.

"It gives me a good opportunity to walk with the kids and we can talk," Darryn Ostrander, a Pokemon Go player, said. "If you don't have something to talk about, its always nice because you can always say 'What about Vaporian? How is that doing?'"

Players said that the addition of new challenges in the game that require a group effort are part of the reason its gotten so popular lately. Pokemon Go was first released more than a year ago in July 2016.

