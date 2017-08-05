Mitchell Co. wreck claims mother's life, son survives

The wreck was head on (Source: WALB)

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to a deadly head on crash in Mitchell County Saturday.

Troopers said Tyondria Crawford, 27, of Albany, was killed in a wreck on Stage Coach road near Shady Road.

Officials said Crawford's 9-year-old son was in the car with her and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m.

The GSP said charges are pending for the at fault driver Andrew Smith. Smith was also taken to the hospital.

Officials said alcohol was a factor in the incident.

