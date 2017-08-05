UPDATE: GSP is investigating fatal crash in Lee Co.

1 died and 2 injured in fatal crash. (Source: WALB)

Lee Co. sheriff's deputies responded to a wreck near the intersection of Philema and Hattie Bell Rd around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Officers have said that two vehicles were involved.

Anne Marie Eubanks,17, a senior of Lee Co. High School, was traveling north on Philema Rd just north of Hattie Bell Rd.

Lee Co. Coroner Ronald Rowe,73, and his passenger Johnny Willis,56, were traveling south on Philema Rd.

Eubanks left the roadway and re-entered causing her vehicle to rotate counter clockwise. She then re-entered the roadway crossing into the southbound lane.

Rowe attempted to avoid the collision by swerving to the west shoulder of the roadway.

Eubanks' vehicle then struck Rowe's head on.

Eubanks was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle, Rowe and Willis were both wearing their seat belts.

Eubanks died on impact.

Rowe suffered serious injuries, Willis was also injured in the crash.

Both were transported to Phoebe Memorial Hospital

