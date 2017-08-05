Tifton Police search for Waffle House murder suspect

The Tifton Police Department, along with Tift Co. sheriff deputies, responded to an armed robbery a little after 1 a.m. Saturday at the Waffle House in the 700 block of West 7th Street.

Tifton Police are searching for a murder suspect after a man was shot and killed in a Waffle House parking lot Saturday.

Officials said Jesse Hall, 30, an employee of the restaurant, encountered two male suspects outside of the building.

One of them shot Hall and the other physically assaulted the female employee.

The two men ran from the scene toward the area of Timmons Drive and West 11th Street.

There is nobody in custody related to the armed robbery or murder charges at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tifton Police Department at (229)382-3132.

This is an on going investigation WALB will bring you the latest when more information comes in.

