Community explores new Downtown Tifton lofts

Downtown Tifton developers showed off their latest project to a curious crowd Friday.

People from all around came to see what lies inside the Lofts at Twin Brick.

"It's just the domino effect," Downtown Development Manager Lequerica Gaskin said. "People are now living downtown. They're purchasing stock in the downtown by purchasing other things."

Now, the Lofts at Twin Brick will allow just that via 33 apartments and a connected Italian Restaurant.

"I'm impressed by their vision, their execution on it, and I hope to see more developers in the area sort of following in their stride," tenant John Bowen said.

John Bowen is among those flocking downtown.

"The original ceiling line extends all the way through the bedroom," Bowen said.

He moved to the lofts from his family farm in Berrien County. He adds the location of the $3 million investment is part of what drew him in.

"Really, I probably wouldn't of moved to town unless I could find a place that was in walking distance of restaurants and bars and our office downtown," Bowen said. "It was probably one of the major factors."

A major factor that's breathing new life into a building that was once a tobacco warehouse, but is now almost full of tenants.

"If we had ten to fifteen rented in that [first] month, I would have been very happy," owner Harold Harper said. "Of course, now, I am very pleased."

A pleasure owner Harper sums up with one word.

"It feels good," Harper said. "Good."

That's something downtown business owners can agree with.

Officials said only two spots in the Lofts remain available. Rent starts at $900 per month.

