Fitzgerald Grand Homecoming brings old friends home

A comedian will wrap up the festivities Saturday (Source: WALB)

People from all around the country, who have lived in Fitzgerald, are paying homage to their roots this week.

The Fitzgerald Grand Homecoming celebration kicked off on Monday.

The event started in 1978 and happens every three years.

A jazz artist performed Friday. Other events have also brought together old friends throughout the week.

"They've gone all over the world, all over the country," Organizer Michael Melton said. "We have people as far west as California, far north as Massachusetts, even down south from Florida and Texas all come at one time."

The week of events will end Saturday with a comedy show featuring CoCo Brown.

