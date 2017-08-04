Fitzgerald banners highlight school pride, community support

Parts of Fitzgerald is getting a new look thanks to their school spirit and appreciation of educators.

Banners that recognize the school district and students of Ben Hill County now hang above streets downtown and near the high school.

The city and the school district split the cost of the project.

School board chairman Gary Smith said he wanted to do something special for educators in the community.

"We're proud of our community," Smith said. "We're proud of our superintendent and we're proud of our teachers, our students and their activities that they're involved in. We want to let them know that the school and the community are behind them all the way."

A total of about 150 banners now line the streets of Fitzgerald.

