Lee Co. students prepare for school with open houses

Students visited the schools they will attend (Source: WALB)

Students in Lee County will be heading back to class for their first day of school Friday morning.

The district held open houses Thursday. From Pre-K to high school seniors, six different education levels opened their doors.

Around 6,200 students are enrolled in the district and officials said that number is steadily increasing.

So, with umbrellas in hand, thousands of students and their families got geared up for the school year.

"I want to get my GPA to a 4.0, graduate from college and get my diploma for my doctorates," said sophomore Dyamond Davis.

With those goals in mind, others who've been through the process have some advice.

"Do your work, don't procrastinate. Get it done," said senior Terry Brown. "Do all you can do. Listen to your teachers and do your homework. Homework counts."

The superintendent said around 35 new teachers are joining the school system this year.

