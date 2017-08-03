Largest cohort of nurses graduate from Albany Tech

The largest ever class of nurses graduated from Albany Technical College Thursday.

The Associate of Science in Nursing Pinning Ceremony was held to honor them.

Twenty-six graduates will now take their shot at state boards and getting their licenses.

Program leaders said this third class of students faced a challenging curriculum.

"They start off with the fundamentals of nursing learning vital signs and critical thinking," said program director Latrona Lanier. "They end up where they are actually exposed to critical care, critical drips and that type."

Health officials said there is a critical shortage of nurses in South Georgia, and it is expected to get worse as the population ages. That's why these nursing graduates are so critical to health care in the region.

