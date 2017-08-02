Emergency workers urge hurricane preparedness

The National Hurricane Center predicts a busier-than-normal hurricane season could produce up to 17 named storms in 2017.



From Arlene to Emily, wind, and rain like has churned during five named storms this year so far.



For now, things in Dougherty County are calm, but don't let resting firetrucks fool you.

"What we often get is the tropical force winds and the tropical storms," said Emergency Management Specialist Jenna Wirtz. "The heavy rain that sometimes spawn the spin off tornadoes."

While the ocean may be hundreds of miles away, Wirtz said hurricane season is underway and its best to be prepared now.

"The more prepared you are the better able you are to take care of your family until first responders can get there," said Wirtz.

Wirtz suggests stocking up on four days-worth of food and water, securing outdoor items that could be blown around, charging batteries and having a flashlight on hand.

"I know that there's that curiosity that you want to go out and look and see how much damage has been done around you, but be very careful," said Wirtz.

In fact, Wirtz said its best to stay inside and that advice extends to the moments before the storm hits too so that first responders can help get those critically in need.

"A well-prepared community means that not only can you help your family, you can help your neighbors and that makes us stronger together," said Wirtz.

A strength that could end up saving lives.

Alert systems like weather radios and the WALB First Alert Weather app can also help you know when you need to take shelter.

