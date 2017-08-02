Pop-up Yoga brings Albany community together

The rhythms of reggae paired with yoga made for a relaxing night in Downtown Albany.

The Albany Yoga Project held a pop-up yoga session at the Albany Area Arts Council Wednesday night

Folks from around town could learn about the activity while listening to music and meeting other people.

"We're trying to mix the community, mix yoga with music and culture, and mix us downtown," said Instructor Sylvia Maxwell. "Pop-up yoga also allows yoga to get to everyone."

Attendees could make an optional donation after class. That money goes toward the Albany Yoga Project mission of teaching others.

Past pop-up classes have been held at different businesses around town.

