Valdosta police warn residents about DNA scam - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta police warn residents about DNA scam

Valdosta police want people to know about a DNA scam. (Source: Valdosta Police Department's Facebook page) Valdosta police want people to know about a DNA scam. (Source: Valdosta Police Department's Facebook page)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Valdosta police are warning residents about an unusual scam that asks people for samples of their DNA.

The scam says that the investigative unit with the Massachusetts State Police has found that you are in violation of a state law that requires you to provide a DNA sample or pay a $1,000 fine. 

The scam claims that if you don't call the police department you could be arrested and charged.

Investigators warn that this is a scam, and remind everyone to be wary of anyone saying that you have to pay them to stay out of jail.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Intricate designs a cornerstone of Victorian Era architecture

    Intricate designs a cornerstone of Victorian Era architecture

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-12-15 18:46:23 GMT

    During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia. 

    More >>

    During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia. 

    More >>

  • Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry

    Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:17 PM EST2017-12-15 18:17:47 GMT
    This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)

    As firefighters continue to battle blazes in Southern California, the Georgia Forestry Commission is working to prevent those same fires from happening here. The Georgia Forestry Commission has a couple of brand new "firefighters."

    More >>

    As firefighters continue to battle blazes in Southern California, the Georgia Forestry Commission is working to prevent those same fires from happening here. The Georgia Forestry Commission has a couple of brand new "firefighters."

    More >>

  • Social media in the Victorian Era

    Social media in the Victorian Era

    Friday, December 15 2017 12:59 PM EST2017-12-15 17:59:10 GMT
    (Source: WTXL)(Source: WTXL)

    Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat are all ways to reach out to family and friends and share on social media, but what if you lived in the Victorian Era? What was their social media of the time? 

    More >>

    Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat are all ways to reach out to family and friends and share on social media, but what if you lived in the Victorian Era? What was their social media of the time? 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly