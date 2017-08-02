Valdosta police warn residents about DNA scam

Valdosta police want people to know about a DNA scam. (Source: Valdosta Police Department's Facebook page)

Valdosta police are warning residents about an unusual scam that asks people for samples of their DNA.

The scam says that the investigative unit with the Massachusetts State Police has found that you are in violation of a state law that requires you to provide a DNA sample or pay a $1,000 fine.

The scam claims that if you don't call the police department you could be arrested and charged.

Investigators warn that this is a scam, and remind everyone to be wary of anyone saying that you have to pay them to stay out of jail.

