Babysitter: Men rob Albany home, threaten to kill her and child - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Babysitter: Men rob Albany home, threaten to kill her and child

A babysitter said three men threatened to kill her and the child she was caring for. (Source: WALB) A babysitter said three men threatened to kill her and the child she was caring for. (Source: WALB)
Albany police responded to the armed robbery on Moultrie Road Monday night. (Source: WALB) Albany police responded to the armed robbery on Moultrie Road Monday night. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany police responded to an armed robbery on Moultrie Road Monday night after a babysitter said three men threatened to shoot her and the 4-year-old she was watching.

The babysitter told police someone knocked on the door just before 10:30 p.m., claiming to be her sister.

She said the men came inside, and one of them threatened to shoot her.

She fled to a bedroom with the child, and police said the suspects took a TV and a game system. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to call the Albany Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

Report an error Submit a tip to WALB News 10

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Intricate designs a cornerstone of Victorian Era architecture

    Intricate designs a cornerstone of Victorian Era architecture

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-12-15 18:46:23 GMT

    During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia. 

    More >>

    During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia. 

    More >>

  • Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry

    Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry

    Friday, December 15 2017 1:17 PM EST2017-12-15 18:17:47 GMT
    This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)

    As firefighters continue to battle blazes in Southern California, the Georgia Forestry Commission is working to prevent those same fires from happening here. The Georgia Forestry Commission has a couple of brand new "firefighters."

    More >>

    As firefighters continue to battle blazes in Southern California, the Georgia Forestry Commission is working to prevent those same fires from happening here. The Georgia Forestry Commission has a couple of brand new "firefighters."

    More >>

  • Social media in the Victorian Era

    Social media in the Victorian Era

    Friday, December 15 2017 12:59 PM EST2017-12-15 17:59:10 GMT
    (Source: WTXL)(Source: WTXL)

    Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat are all ways to reach out to family and friends and share on social media, but what if you lived in the Victorian Era? What was their social media of the time? 

    More >>

    Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat are all ways to reach out to family and friends and share on social media, but what if you lived in the Victorian Era? What was their social media of the time? 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly