Babysitter: Men rob Albany home, threaten to kill her and child

Albany police responded to the armed robbery on Moultrie Road Monday night. (Source: WALB)

A babysitter said three men threatened to kill her and the child she was caring for. (Source: WALB)

Albany police responded to an armed robbery on Moultrie Road Monday night after a babysitter said three men threatened to shoot her and the 4-year-old she was watching.

The babysitter told police someone knocked on the door just before 10:30 p.m., claiming to be her sister.

She said the men came inside, and one of them threatened to shoot her.

She fled to a bedroom with the child, and police said the suspects took a TV and a game system.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to call the Albany Police Department.

