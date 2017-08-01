5 ways to stay on top of your insurance

Fill the gaps: While most policies cover the basics, you may need extra coverage to meet your unique needs. (Source: Pixabay)

When it comes to insurance, it can be easy to just find a rate you like, choose a policy, and go on with your life. But knowing what's actually in your policy can help save you headaches down the road. Are you making the best choices for your needs? Check out these tips that can help you decide.

Document high-value items:

If you don't keep these items documented, it can be increasingly difficult to make a claim. Keep a list with values and pictures of these items and make sure to discuss with your agent if you have adequate coverage in your policy. You may need to schedule items of high value on your policy.

Don't wait when you have a possible claim:

Talk with your insurance agent about your options before filing a claim. In addition, homeowners need to document everything that happens during a loss, do everything they can to reduce further damage, and document that as well.

Check the limits and fill the gaps:

While most policies cover the basics, you may need extra coverage to meet your unique needs. Your local agent can do a comprehensive review of your current coverages and advise what options are available for your unique situation.

Auto coverage:

With the increase in medical bills and the cost of new vehicles, it’s important to know your liability limits. An auto accident can be a serious event. Check with your agent to make sure your coverage is adequate.

Independent agents:

Working with an independent agent gives you the ability to receive quotes from multiple insurance companies. This can help save you money and offers multiple coverage options to choose from. Other agents can only sell insurance from the one company they represent. An independent agent matches your insurance needs with the company that is the best fit for you.

The independent agents at Fleming & Riles Insurance have over a century of service and commitment to Albany, Georgia, and the Southeast, and thrive on building long-term relationships with their clients.They offer diverse, in-depth knowledge in all areas of insurance, and can help you understand exactly what your policy covers.

Their new offices are located at 636 Pointe North Blvd in Albany, GA. Call them today at 229-436-2408 or 800-833-4379.

