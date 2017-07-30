South Georgia athlete heads to Detroit for Junior Olympics

Sandora Barney is the first of four Albany athletes to head to Detroit for the Junior Olympics. (Source: LaChaka Barney)

Sandora Barney is the first of four Albany athletes to head to Detroit for the Junior Olympics.

At only 9-years-old, she is the Region 8 champion for the 100 and 200-meter track races.

She will also compete in the long jump.

Her goal is to win first in all her events.

"When we went to Tallahassee for the long jump I set a record for the 9-year-olds division," said Barney. "It's very tiring, but you got to push through even though it hurts."

Sandora says her long term goal is to make it to the Olympics, which she'll be eligible for in 7 years.

