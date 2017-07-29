Fitzgerald Police search for 3 suspects in restaurant robbery

The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to a robbery just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

It happened at the Domino's in the 600 block of Grant Street.

Officers have one suspect in custody and are searching for three other black males.

No one was hurt in this incident, but the front door of the business was shot at.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it comes in.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fitzgerald Police at (229) 426-5000.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10