City commissioner holds town hall meeting for mosquito awareness

With two confirmed cases of the West Nile Virus in Southwest Georgia, community leaders want to make sure you know how to keep from getting sick.

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard hosted a town hall this morning to talk about mosquito concerns.

The Dougherty County Environmental Control office sprays a mild pesticide five nights a week.

But, Manager Donnell Mathis says it's a partnership between his office, and the citizens to keep people safe.

"We'll do the spraying and we'll do the surveillance to check the homes and everything, but it's their responsibility to do the cleaning up to help protect themselves," Said Donnell Mathis with Doughtery Co. Environmental Control

Experts recommend pouring out all standing water. This includes water collecting near air conditioning units, bird baths, and kiddie pools.

You can treat your own private property with sprays and mosquito control tablets.

If you are outside, wear a mosquito repellent with DEET in it and long sleeves to minimize where a mosquito could bite you.

Be aware of mosquitoes that bite during the day, most active at dusk and dawn.

Make sure doors, windows, and screens are in good repair and fit tightly.

If you want a survey of your property to see what you can do to lower your risk, call the Dougherty County Environmental Control office at (229) 430-6120.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10