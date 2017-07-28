Students prepare to start online classes

Students across Georgia are getting ready to go back to school, but some are doing it a little differently than others.

Online education has become a reality for many families right here in South Georgia.

"The teachers are right here," First grader Mason Glass said while looking at his computer screen.

Right in his living room, Glass is getting ready for his first day of school, but, on August 7th, he won't head out the door and hop on a bus because the classes he takes are all online.

"Its kind of fun for me actually," Glass said.

He attends the Georgia Connections Academy, a free public virtual charter school.

His older sister Lexi is right by his side and can give him some pointers because she just graduated from GCA.

"It's not like an all day, every day," Lexi said. "You're reliant on yourself to learn what you need to learn."

Lexi said that works out for some, but can be difficult for others.

"For me, it was easier because I could move on when I wanted to," Lexi said. "I've always struggled with math. So, I was able to give math extra attention."

But, for the first time, graduate Lexi is just watching the back to school preparation.



Around 3,800 students will join her brother Mason online next month.

"Schools coming up and I'm like I don't miss it, but it's kind of weird not having to be ready for it," Lexi said.

Getting back in the virtual classroom is something Mason said excites him and, of course, for a kid, it's about learning, but also having a little fun.

"Well, I like that I get to stay up a little late and I don't have to wear a uniform," Mason said.

But that doesn't mean academics are not on his mind.

"I like science and stuff," Mason said. "I feel like I'm going to be a scientist when I grow up. So, like a science teacher or a history teacher."

Online classes with the Georgia Connections Academy are available for students from kindergarten through twelfth grade.

