Making the most of charter status for Dougherty students

Dougherty County school leaders are giving themselves a big assignment this year!

One priority for new superintendent Ken Dyer is making the most of the system's charter school status.

Entering its third year as a charter school, the system's spokesperson says leaders will be studying the state rules closely.

"So now we really need to get into the weeds, and maximize that flexibility. So, we will be taking a look at all 150 state board rules, and see if they need to be tweaked, or even be eliminated, we have that flexibility [as a Charter School System]," said DCSS spokesman J. D. Sumner.

Dougherty County students return to school on Tuesday.

