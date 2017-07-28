Fuller bikers need a house for 1-day shingling

You would think with so many tarps still visible on homes across Albany, it would be an easy task for a group of volunteers to find a roof to shingle.

But, it actually wasn't for one non-profit housing ministry!

On Friday, an experienced roofer with Sunniland Roofing Supplies in Albany inspected this tornado damaged roof on Sweetbriar Road in Southern Dougherty County.

The Fuller Center for Housing has been seeking a one-day roofing project for a group of volunteers who will be riding into Albany, as part of a cross-country trip that started in California, and will end in Savannah.

Known as The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure, the bicyclists complete Fuller Center projects along the route.

Most of the homes inspected for the Albany service project simply had too much storm damage, requiring much more than a day's worth of work.

"You think that you could find a roof easily, but a lot of them have so much damage, it is hard to get them done in a day. A lot of them have structural damage. But, thankfully, we landed on this one," said Jason Cobb, with Sunniland.

"I have certainly met a lot of people this week that are in great need, and we have groups lined up in the future, especially in the spring, so I think we will be able to do more projects like this, absolutely," said Stacey Driggers, with The Fuller Center for Housing.

Sunniland will be donating the shingles and overseeing the volunteer project Tuesday.

