DCSS teacher pep rally set for Friday

The halls are ready for students. (Source: WALB)

Teachers across the Dougherty County School System will gather for a pep rally on Friday morning. (Source: WALB)

Thousands of pumped-up teachers will be shaking their pom-poms at a back-to-school rally Friday morning.

All Dougherty County school employees will come together for the annual pep talk before classes begin Tuesday.

There are roughly 2,600 employees.

This year there are lots of new things to celebrate, including about 85 new teachers added to the system.

And, there is a new leader.

Superintendent Ken Dyer will talk about realignment and other changes.

Dyer's message will mainly be about encouragement and motivation.

"We understand teaching is not easy, being a facility worker is not easy, being a cafeteria worker is not easy," explained DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner. "But we know what they go through, we love them and we are excited they are coming back and joining our team."

The rally will be at 8:30 Friday morning at Albany State University's Gillionville Campus in the gym.

