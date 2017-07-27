Nashville church group volunteers in Albany

The students came from a church in Tennessee. (Source: WALB)

A Christian youth missionary group from Nashville, Tennessee wrapped up a week of volunteer work in Albany.

The middle school students had some fun in the cool indoors, creating with children from the McIntosh Homes Community.

The youth group from Woodmont Church spent some of their week outdoors painting two homes in the city.

They also served at a Food Bank as part of their week-long missionary trip.

The youth group pastor said getting his students out of state for service work gives them a new experience and a deeper understanding of the world.

"I hope my students realize that they have more in common with, perhaps, groups of people they might not often interact with, because of state barriers, or other barriers, and whatever barriers there may be," explained Pastor Chase Whiting. "It is fun to see our students tear those barriers down, and realizing they are not as strong as they might give them credit for."

Pastor Whiting said this was the first time many of his students spent a full week away from home.

