South Georgia shooters aim for Olympic dreams

A skeet and trap shooting team from South Georgia is making a global name for itself.

A couple times a week, Cayton, Dalton and Jackson find themselves here side by side.

The bond they share at Bridge Creek Clays is more than just friendship. It's allowed them to compete at some of the highest levels across the country.

"It was a little nerve wracking, but it was okay," said competitor Cayton Godwin.

Each won second place in the international trap intermediate division of the Scholastic Clay Target Program Nationals in Ohio.

"We haven't competed against all those people," said Dalton Dennis. "We've competed against each other so we know how each other shoot."

Dennis also won the high overall rookie national championship.

Winning is something these guys have gotten used to watching other South Georgians pick up the sport.

Worth County native Ryan Barfield is heading to shoot at the World Cup in Russia and has his eye on an Olympic spot in 2020.

"Well, I probably started about where everybody else is, just a Southwest Georgia duck hunter," said Barfield. "I fell in love with it and [coach] has been like a second dad to me ever since."

His roots are something he remembers when watching younger kids at the Hartsfield range get a feel for their guns.

"It's just a good place for kids to come and learn and compete against one another and other kids in the country," said assistant coach Chip Willingham.

An atmosphere of learning that's done a lot for those involved.

"Kind of encourage you to get better, keep going," said shooter Jackson May.

Encouragement that brings home hardware and teaches valuable life lessons.

