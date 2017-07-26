M.O.V.E.R.S. hope to stop crime with collaboration

A group of concerned people in Albany are hoping to slow down the rate of violent crime by coming together.

The M.O.V.E.R.S. organization plans to do that with a simple telephone call.

Leaders said violence in neighborhoods they grew up in is getting bad.

They want to get all the people they can together on a conference call Thursday.

"We grew up playing cards, break dancing, right here on this porch," organization representative David Milliner said. "There are a lot of young men and women who are growing up in conditions similar to this, but there is a better way."

That's the message Milliner is hoping will stop violence and crime in Albany.

A place he calls home and did so during a time he said it was considered the murder capital of the country.

"This crime wave we're in right now is very similar to that," Milliner said. "As a young man, I saw some patterns and I'm seeing those same things right now. So, we need to take a hard stand."

To do that, Milliner said talking to young people is critical. For years, he lived right next to a grave yard in South Albany.

"What that did was also remind me I didn't want to die early," Milliner said. "It made a big impact on me as a child."

An ever-present influence, in the shape of a tombstone.

"Because, if not, I was going to end up like that one day with everybody sad looking at what a short lived life that is," Milliner said.

That's a fate he's hoping the next generation will also avoid.

"We're late. We apologize. We're sorry," Milliner said. "We've seen it going on for years, but right now, its just time to get past that and put our hands together and lets get the work done."

Work he hopes will change things for the good.

The conference call

Milliner and the M.O.V.E.R.S. group are holding a cease fire conference call Thursday along with Department of Juvenile Justice.

They encourage city leaders and any concerned citizens to call in hopes of finding solutions to end violence in Southwest Georgia.

The call will last from 7 to 8:30 p.m. You can call in at (712) 832-8330 CODE# 6826426. You can learn more about the M.O.V.E.R.S. at the organization's website.

