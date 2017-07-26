Quick tips for controlling mosquito breeding

Five evenings a week, Environmental Control technicians spray low-lying areas and streets across Dougherty County for mosquitoes. (Source: WALB)

There are some simple things you can do right now that can make a big difference in diminishing the mosquito population around your home.

Five evenings a week, Environmental Control technicians spray low-lying areas and streets across Dougherty County for mosquitoes.

Although spraying helps manage mosquito numbers, people can treat their own private property with sprays and mosquito control tablets.

Experts recommend pouring out all standing water, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

If all else fails, you can contact Environmental Control directly for help.

"And then what I will do is dispatch a technician to that area, or I will go myself, and see what is going on and explain to the citizen what they can do, and what we can do as far as getting that area sprayed," said Donell Mathis, Dougherty County Environmental Control Manager.

The number to call is Dougherty County Public Works at 229-430-6120.

