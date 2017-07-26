Rolls Brothers Logistics make a move into Albany

"Everybody I have hired in this area, they want to succeed, they want to buy a house for their family. They are not trying to create something to get out of here. They want to create Albany," James Rolls, Rolls Bros. Logistics, CEO. (Source: WALB)

Rolls Brothers Logistics celebrated their official grand opening at their location off South Slappey Boulevard.

A fast-growing small business has moved into the Good Life City.

Rolls Brothers Logistics celebrated their official grand opening at their location off South Slappey Boulevard.

A cotton and peanut hauler, the company moves the finished product for use by internationally known businesses.

The company has grown dramatically since its founding three years ago, by 40-percent, year-over-year.

The owner wanted to move from Leesburg to Albany, closer to his employees, impressed by what he says is a community rooted in family values with a strong work ethic.

"Everybody I have hired in this area, they want to succeed, they want to buy a house for their family. They are not trying to create something to get out of here. They want to create Albany," James Rolls, Rolls Bros. Logistics, CEO.

Rolls Brothers employees 20 people now, but the owner says they will be hiring more people to meet the demands of his growing business.

