ATC chef donates paycheck for study abroad program

A chef is putting his own money where his mouth is, in support of a culinary program sending South Georgia students abroad.

Today, we found Albany Technical College's Culinary Arts Program Chair Todd White experimenting with dishes for an upcoming demonstration.

Chef White also took a moment to accept a donation from the Albany Museum of Art for a brand new study abroad program at Albany Tech.

The donation is actually Chef White's own paycheck for a summer camp he taught at the museum this summer.

He gave it to his school to help pay for a culinary student to travel to Ireland this summer.

"This is going for the study abroad program, and we want to build it and do it every year, that is our goal. To get a student, or two or three out, and to see the world," said White.

Chef White and an Albany Tech student are traveling with colleagues from the culinary program at Columbus Tech.

The group leaves Sunday and will study at the Waterford Technical Institute in Dublin.

The students will intern at a hotel, and also visit a food festival, along with other educational stops on the 10-day trip.

If you want to follow the group on their travels, you can follow their Facebook page here.

