Summer heat wave spurs reminder for children in cars

Even on a cloudy day temperatures in vehicles can reach well over 100°F. (Source: Raycom)

This thermometer shows the inside of a car at over 124°F. (Source: Raycom)

We are entering the warmest time of the year here in Southwest Georgia, which happens to also be the beginning of the school year.

This makes it even more important for parents to check their back seats before leaving their car.

Over 30 kids die each year from being left unattended in hot cars.

In the first 10 minutes in the sun, a car's temperatures can rise over 20°F degrees.

In the summer time, that means temperatures inside the car can easily reach over 120°F.

A child will die once their body temperatures reach 107°F

If someone else drives your children, check in with them throughout the day to make sure your kid has not been left in a hot vehicle.

"The smaller the child, the more likely that child is to suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. It is only going to take about ten minutes. For us, we could be in the car for half an hour or forty-five minutes and still be alright. A small child will heat up much faster, so it is important to check that back seat," said First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

Although most hot car deaths occur in the summer. it is a problem all year long.

Even at an outside temperature of 60°F, the temperature inside your car can reach 110°F.

Experts suggest keeping a stuffed animal or other mementos in your child’s car seat when it’s empty.

Then, moving it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat.

Creating good habits now will also carry over into the winter when the temperature can reach below freezing in Southwest Georgia.

