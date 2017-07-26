Lightning deaths below average for 2017

This map shows the number of lightning related deaths in each state as of July, 26 2017. (Source: NWS)

This graph from 2016 shows lightning is one of the top five leading causes of weather-related deaths in the United States. (Source: NWS)

Summer is in full swing, and that means afternoon showers and thunderstorms, capable of producing deadly lightning strikes.

Over 300 people have died from lightning strikes in the United States over the past 10 years.

9 people have been killed by lightning, so far this year.

So far, that is below the average number of just over 30 deaths per year in the United States.

These lightning victims were all outside, either camping, riding a horse, walking, or working.

The best way to prevent a lightning death is to get inside a building or car.

They say when thunder roars, go indoors. If you are inside, you are going to be safer, even inside of a car. A lot of people think the car is safe because it has rubber tires. Really it's because of the metal shell around it," said First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

According to the National Weather Service, the odds of being struck in a given year are 1/1,083,000 people.

The odds of a person being struck over their lifetime (80 years) is 1/13,500.

To avoid adding to this statistic, click here to view more lightning safety tips.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Report an error | Submit a tip to WALB News 10