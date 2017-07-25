Community comes together for school improvement meeting

Fulfilling student needs was the focus of a community meeting with Dougherty County School officials Tuesday.

Parents, educators, and other staff members came together to find a way to better students' education.

The group discussed how they will focus on fixing issues and strengthening the areas the schools are succeeding in.

Topics of discussion included leadership, safety, teacher recruitment and creating a supportive learning environment in and outside the classroom.

"We're at the point where were finalizing the document," said DCSS Federal Programs Director Sheila Chatman. "So, were having this meeting to get more input from our parents with regards to this process to makes sure their voices are heard, and we know exactly what to do to me meet the needs of our students."

Group members said they hope to implement their plans during the next school year.

