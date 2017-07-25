Carter, Abrams attend Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser

The event benefited the Boys and Girls Club (Source: WALB)

Jimmy Carter was among those raising money for the Boys & Girls Club of Americus-Sumter County Tuesday.

President Carter, his wife Rosalynn and 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams all attended the Steaks and Stakes fundraising event in Americus.

Proceeds will benefit the Bill Harris, Furlow, and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Boys & Girls Clubs.

Abrams, who was the night's keynote speaker, said she was honored to be at the event.

"Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, and certainly in Georgia, are instrumental in building bold and educated children who believe their futures are limitless," Abrams said. "So, being a part of that legacy and talking about that legacy tonight, is very exciting to me and I'm just honored to be here."

Abrams announced her candidacy for the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election in June.

