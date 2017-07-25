Cats, dogs without power at Moultrie animal shelter

Animals were fed ice cubes to keep cool (Source: WALB)

An electrical blackout during South Georgia's high temperatures created some concern at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society Tuesday.

Director Dawn Blanton said power at their shelter went out at about 8:45 a.m.

The building remained without electricity and air conditioning for most of the day.

Workers monitored animals to ensure they did not overheat.

"You're talking mid-afternoon and it was still a pretty pleasant temperature inside of there," Blanton said. We gave them ice cubes and everything before we left this afternoon to keep them cool. The dogs outside had their water misters going, which they did every afternoon anyway."

The power was eventually restored around 6:30 p.m.

