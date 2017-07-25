Cotton Avenue stabbing victim identified

Albany Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 800 block of Cotton Avenue about 10:00 Tuesday night.

APD said that two men got into an argument, and one was stabbed.

They said that Anthony Peterson sustained a stab wound to the left side of his back, with a kitchen knife.

Peterson told police that the suspect went into the kitchen, grabbed two knives and came into the room where he was, and attacked him. He was taken to Phoebe for treatment.

Police did not identify the suspect, and so far, no one has been arrested in this case.

