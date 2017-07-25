Vote expected shortly on City of Albany tax increase

The hearing is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The vote is at 7:00 p.m. (Source: WALB)

There is only one more chance to have your say about a small property tax increase in the City of Albany at the third and final public hearing before the final vote on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

The room was nearly empty at the second public hearing earlier Tuesday.

The proposed increase is due to the City of Albany considering not accepting a state-mandated roll-back.

In all, the tax increase equals a fraction of one mill, .004 mills.

Julie Miller was the only resident present, besides the city leaders.

She said she came to the public hearing during her lunch break seeking clarification and hopes others will go to the evening hearing.

"I just want to make sure people realize this is there opportunity to come and learn. And if they don't understand it, to come and ask questions, because everyone in this room is willing to answer a question. It might not be what you want to hear, but they are willing to answer and talk and process it with you, so this is an opportunity," said Miller.

Not everyone is in favor of the millage increase

Albany's new Mayor Pro Tem, Roger Marietta, said he wants to cut taxes and make Albany first.

Holding a foam Braves tomahawk, Marietta said, "This was my honorary gavel today, to make us go from worst to first! 'Cause, we are going to roll back that millage rate and cut taxes a little."

The final vote for the property tax is expected following the hearing.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. The vote is at 7:00 p.m.

