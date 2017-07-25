'Nature's Nasties' intrigue budding animal scientists

Students learned about the 'gross' things animals do to survive(Source: WALB)

Dana Gilbert, was quick to share everything she learned about digestion (Source: WALB)

If throwing slimy worms or digging rhino dung sounds like a good time, then 'Nature's Nasties' is a camp for you!

27 young South Georgia campers signed up for this week-long Chehaw Park camp exploring the science of the 'gross' things animals do to survive.

And, no surprise, it's a popular topic for the kids!

On Tuesday, they learned about animal digestion. The campers fed 'super worms', a beetle larvae, as a snack to meerkats.

One rising fourth grader, 9-year-old Dana Gilbert, was quick to share everything she learned about digestion.

"We learned that some animals eat their own poop, like rhinos eat their own poop, because it has extra nutrients they need. And, we learned that cheetahs don't eat their own poop," Dana said.

The camp's education director, Jackie Entz, said the hands-on-experience helps kids better retain new science facts.

"It's much better to be able to get out and get your hands on it, dig through some rhino poop, throw some worms, and watch and hear and see everything happening," Entz said.

The campers are learning about many other 'nasty' animal topics, including the olfactory system, and just why some animals stink!

This is the final week of Chehaw's popular summer camp series, and Entz said a camp is in the works for winter break.

